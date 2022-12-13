Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 261,250 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum comprises approximately 0.9% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.98% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $202,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,079,000 after buying an additional 389,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,267 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,590,000 after purchasing an additional 258,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,088,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,650,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $204.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $216.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,208. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

