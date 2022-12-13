Rempart Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 29.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.4 %

BAM traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 43,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,423. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

