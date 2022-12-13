Rempart Asset Management Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.4% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $38.43. 327,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,813,256. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

