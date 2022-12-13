RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. RenaissanceRe has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $21.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $184.50 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.69.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.42) by ($1.85). RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

