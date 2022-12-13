Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Trading 6.5% Higher

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $178.26 and last traded at $177.72. 9,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 662,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Repligen Stock Up 6.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Repligen by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Repligen by 34.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter worth $54,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

