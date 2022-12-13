Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0914 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0914 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $91.43 million and $1.63 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00012887 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00034888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00042677 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005608 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00020472 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00241268 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09163057 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $1,057,180.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

