Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0912 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0912 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $91.18 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00013077 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00035100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00043040 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005588 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00020634 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00241143 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09163057 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $1,057,180.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.