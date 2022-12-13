Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 13th (BIR, BMO, BNS, BTE, CJ, CJR.B, CM, CMG, CPG, EFX)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 13th:

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was given a C$164.34 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)

was given a C$88.63 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.75 to C$2.60.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was given a C$73.43 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$6.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$19.00 to C$16.00.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$10.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$35.50 to C$35.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from C$7.00 to C$8.50.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$16.00.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$12.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$30.00.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was given a C$138.40 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$54.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was given a C$106.42 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$32.00.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$12.00.

