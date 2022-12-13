Reviewing Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) & Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Denny’s shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Denny’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sweetgreen and Denny’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 0 0 0 N/A Denny’s 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Sweetgreen presently has a consensus target price of 19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. Denny’s has a consensus target price of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 18.66%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than Denny’s.

This table compares Sweetgreen and Denny’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $339.87 million 3.53 -$153.18 million -2.38 -4.55 Denny’s $398.17 million 1.50 $78.07 million $1.67 6.26

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denny’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and Denny’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -45.27% -30.98% -26.19% Denny’s 23.78% -58.33% 7.31%

Summary

Denny’s beats Sweetgreen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Denny’s

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is based in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.