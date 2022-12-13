Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 601,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,305 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $35,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.25.

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

