Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $42.16 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,117 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 41,034 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $175.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $313.30. The company has a market cap of $436.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.