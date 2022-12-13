Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 213,111 shares during the period. HEICO accounts for about 2.2% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.78% of HEICO worth $139,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in HEICO by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in HEICO by 14.1% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter worth about $265,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $157.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.47 and a 200 day moving average of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $165.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

