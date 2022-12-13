Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,618 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Middleby worth $19,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 689.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $141.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.41. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $992.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $35,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636 shares of company stock worth $229,983 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

