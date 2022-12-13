Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,470 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $49,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,285,000 after acquiring an additional 883,029 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,739.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 645,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,065,000 after acquiring an additional 610,182 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,139,000 after acquiring an additional 553,121 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after acquiring an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after acquiring an additional 152,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.42.

Shares of CRL opened at $201.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $379.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

