Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 25,668 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $38,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $214.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.13. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $404.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

