Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $45,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kadant by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 481,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,752,000 after buying an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 420,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,646,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kadant by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 259,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,294,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at $564,931.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at $564,931.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kadant Trading Up 1.9 %

KAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $184.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.56. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $232.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $224.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.42 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.35%. Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

