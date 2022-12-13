Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

In other news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Patrick W. Galley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $27,820.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 511.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 52.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.