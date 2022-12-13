Riverstone Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Riverstone Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,291,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978,110 shares during the quarter. Talos Energy makes up about 8.0% of Riverstone Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Riverstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 14.89% of Talos Energy worth $190,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Talos Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TALO opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $377.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.51 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

