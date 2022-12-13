Robert H. Niehaus Sells 22,414 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 22,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $201,950.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,566,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,264,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of Zeta Global stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. 828,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,255. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZETA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 626.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.