Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Director Sells 208,834.56 in Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.12, for a total value of 208,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

RKLB traded up 0.02 on Tuesday, hitting 4.17. 3,894,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of 3.53 and a 12 month high of 13.14.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.07. The firm had revenue of 63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 62.79 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 51.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 11.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after buying an additional 19,015,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $63,934,000 after buying an additional 7,314,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after buying an additional 4,017,797 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,907 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,281,000. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.