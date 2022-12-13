Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROIV. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $64,632.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,684.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 17,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $53,393.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,065,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,920.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $64,632.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,684.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,744,782 shares of company stock valued at $27,233,717. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 71.6% in the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 5,869,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117,329 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 456.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,970 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.5% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 990,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,336.55% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

