Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) PT Raised to GBX 70 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RYCEY. Barclays assumed coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY remained flat at $1.12 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,980,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc accounts for about 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

