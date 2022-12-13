Rosetta Genomics (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) & Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Financial Survey

Rosetta Genomics (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ – Get Rating) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rosetta Genomics and Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mirum Pharmaceuticals $19.14 million 34.69 -$83.99 million ($1.12) -16.08

Profitability

Rosetta Genomics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Rosetta Genomics and Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Genomics N/A N/A N/A Mirum Pharmaceuticals -79.72% -99.78% -41.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rosetta Genomics and Mirum Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A Mirum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 1 3.25

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $54.60, indicating a potential upside of 203.16%.

Risk & Volatility

Rosetta Genomics has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals beats Rosetta Genomics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rosetta Genomics

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. operates as a genomic diagnostics company worldwide. The company's microRNA technologies based diagnostic tests include RosettaGX Cancer Origin for the identification of the primary site of metastatic cancer; mi-KIDNEY, a kidney tumor classification test for pathology samples; RosettaGX Reveal for the diagnosis of indeterminate thyroid fine-needle aspirate samples; and mi-LUNG diagnostic tests. It also provides UroVysion, a urine-based Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) assay that is intended for use in conjunction with and not in lieu of current standard diagnostic procedures, as an aid for initial diagnosis of bladder carcinoma in patients with hematuria and subsequent monitoring for tumor recurrence in patients previously diagnosed with bladder cancer; and ERG/PTEN, which are FISH-based prognostic tests in prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers ALK/ROS1 that are FISH-based predictive tests indicated for patients who are diagnosed with late stage lung cancer; and PCR gene mutation analysis for bladder, lung, colon, and melanoma patients. The company provides its diagnostic solutions for oncologists, urologists, endocrinologists, cytopathologists, and other specialists to facilitate them in serving their patients. It has a license agreement with Max Planck Innovation GmbH for the rights to its proprietary microRNAs for diagnostics and research purposes. The company also has a collaboration agreement with Meir Medical Center to develop a microRNA classifier relating to patients with non-small cell lung cancer considered for treatment with immuno oncology drugs. Rosetta Genomics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease. It also develops Volixibat drug for treatment of intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy and primary sclerosing cholangitis. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

