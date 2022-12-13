Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $119.00 to $134.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ross Stores traded as high as $120.80 and last traded at $117.96, with a volume of 7507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.39.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROST. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,071,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,818,000 after acquiring an additional 62,866 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 38.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $15,344,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

