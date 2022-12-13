Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMDGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Roth Capital currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 37.17.

MNMD opened at 2.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of 7.61. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of 2.35 and a twelve month high of 27.60.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.58 by 0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 339.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

