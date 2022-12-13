Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Monopar Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Monopar Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

MNPR opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.90. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 529.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

