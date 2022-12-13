Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Monopar Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Monopar Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
Monopar Therapeutics Stock Down 19.0 %
MNPR opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.90. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.
Institutional Trading of Monopar Therapeutics
About Monopar Therapeutics
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.