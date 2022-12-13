Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,900 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($47.85) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ULVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($55.21) price target on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($38.89) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.85) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($56.43) price target on Unilever in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,097.69 ($50.27).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,122 ($50.57) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.48 billion and a PE ratio of 2,113.85. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,229.50 ($51.89). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,017.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,920.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a GBX 37.22 ($0.46) dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

