Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$200.00” Price Target for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has been given a $200.00 price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.94.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $186.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,030. The company has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.45. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Boeing by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $265,562,000 after acquiring an additional 56,824 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

