Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,568 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of IQVIA worth $176,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14,549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $182,868,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,759,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after purchasing an additional 362,541 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,908,173,000 after buying an additional 257,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $213.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.55. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.13.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

