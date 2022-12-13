Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $61.13 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $61,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 39,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Walmart by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,594,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,751,000 after purchasing an additional 513,039 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,805 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1,065.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 101,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 111,694 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

Walmart Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.78. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $399.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 204,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $29,968,017.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,604,991 shares in the company, valued at $40,023,864,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,184,546 shares of company stock worth $924,081,520 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

