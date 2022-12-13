Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $236,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 269,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $472,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $155.33 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.63.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,520 shares of company stock valued at $29,616,547.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

