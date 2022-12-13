Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 897,730 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 151.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897,730 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 2.73% of THOR Industries worth $111,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter worth $85,835,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $29,764,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 7,770.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,159,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 110.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 176,465 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other THOR Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THOR Industries Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.68. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.02. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.