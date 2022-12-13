Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745,577 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,291 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Autodesk worth $128,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in Autodesk by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $199.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $285.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.