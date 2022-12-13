Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $53,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 456,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,488,000 after acquiring an additional 27,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

