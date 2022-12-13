Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 19,687 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,687 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $77,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Bank of America stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

