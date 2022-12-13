Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 40,777 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,777 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Eversource Energy worth $55,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 572.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,743,000 after buying an additional 1,176,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after buying an additional 925,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,426,000 after acquiring an additional 677,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.82.

NYSE ES opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

