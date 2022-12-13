RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the November 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RWEOY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €49.00 ($51.58) to €50.50 ($53.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €55.00 ($57.89) to €53.00 ($55.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($55.79) to €54.00 ($56.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($63.16) to €59.00 ($62.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($55.79) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,033. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,111.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.86.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

