S. R. Schill & Associates Acquires 5,263 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for about 1.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 139,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 108,361 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at $919,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XME opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

