S. R. Schill & Associates Has $627,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Boeing were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Boeing by 744.3% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,966 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing Stock Up 3.7 %

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.18.

Shares of BA stock opened at $186.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.45. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

