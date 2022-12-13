S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $925,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $657,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SMH opened at $223.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.06. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $318.69.
