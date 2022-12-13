S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 1,759 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

S. R. Schill & Associates trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,779,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $697,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.