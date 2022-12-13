Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Update

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the November 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 257.0 days.

Saab AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Saab AB (publ) stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 894. Saab AB has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $45.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50.

Get Saab AB (publ) alerts:

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $830.74 million during the quarter.

About Saab AB (publ)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saab AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.