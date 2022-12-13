Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Buys £150.38 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 146 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £150.38 ($184.49).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

On Thursday, November 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 172 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($183.58).

Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance

SBRE opened at GBX 104.80 ($1.29) on Tuesday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 81.90 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 242.50 ($2.98). The company has a market cap of £262 million and a PE ratio of 1,746.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sabre Insurance Group

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 123 ($1.51) to GBX 119 ($1.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.