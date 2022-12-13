Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCCB opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.