Safe Price Hits $6.77 on Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $6.77 or 0.00037844 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $141.01 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00118676 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00220952 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00053900 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000341 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.74389204 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

