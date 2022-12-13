Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7,803.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,033 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 2.9% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $270.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.39, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Salesforce from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,322 shares of company stock worth $30,145,590 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.