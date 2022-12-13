SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) received a €110.00 ($115.79) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($121.05) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($116.84) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

SAP Stock Performance

ETR:SAP traded up €0.12 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €102.46 ($107.85). 1,501,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 1-year low of €79.58 ($83.77) and a 1-year high of €125.40 ($132.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of €97.77 and a 200 day moving average of €91.84.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

