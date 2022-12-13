Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 110,477 shares.The stock last traded at $19.86 and had previously closed at $18.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Sapiens International Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Sapiens International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the second quarter worth $102,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 51.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 402.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 21.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the first quarter worth $22,861,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

