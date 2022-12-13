Sapphire (SAPP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,521.78

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $19.77 million and $1,521.78 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,336.36 or 0.07472734 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00034750 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00077708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00054439 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00023668 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

