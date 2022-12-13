Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0211 on Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $19.06 million and approximately $1,939.94 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

